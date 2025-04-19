'Focus on yourself' - Liverpool ace Dominik Szoboszlai not concerned by Arsenal

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has revealed that his side are only focussing on themselves ahead of their Premier League clash with Leicester City on Sunday.

Liverpool could be crowned Premier League champions this weekend if they beat Leicester and Arsenal lose to Ipswich Town.

Arne Slot’s side are just two wins away from clinching a record-equaling 20th league title as they sit nine points clear at the top.

A win for Liverpool would also confirm Leicester’s relegation back to the Championship having only being promoted last season.

Dominik Szoboszlai not thinking about Arsenal as Liverpool march towards Premier League glory

Speaking to reporters, Szoboszlai, 24, said: "I think it’s going to be a huge moment for everyone, but we have two games (wins) to go. I think it’s very important to be just calm, focus on Leicester (and) don’t even think about what Arsenal does.

“You have to focus on yourself because it is in your own hands and you have to be happy that it is only in your hands (and) you don’t have to focus on other teams to lose or draw. We have to be focused on every game for 90 minutes."

He added: "It’s good because we have worked so hard for the whole season to get to this point. And everybody was involved somehow – from the players, from the staff, from the fans, from the city, from everybody. (It’s been) Unbelievable.

“Ups and downs: being first in the Champions League group stage and then (going) out against Paris Saint-Germain, went to the Carabao Cup final and lost against Newcastle. Two games to go to win the Premier League. Ups and downs, but it was really good."