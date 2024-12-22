Liverpool attacker Alexis: We're upset over conceding three goals

Liverpool attacker Alexis Mac Allister admits there was disappointment in the away dressing room after their 6-3 win at Tottenham.

Mac Allister says conceding three goals was frustrating for the Premier League leaders.

He later said, "We spoke about it in the dressing room, we are not happy with the fact we conceded three goals, that's very cear, but we score six, that’s not very easy.

"Tottenham are a good team, they press really high, they are aggressive, we knew we had to put the ball in behind and score the opportunities we had. We are happy with the result, there are many things to improve but we’re happy to get the three points."

On the performance of team-mate Dominik Szoboszlai, he said: "Dom is amazing, he can do everything, on and off the ball he is really good. He played a really good game, same with the attackers. We’re in a really good moment."

On conceding more goals in recent games, Alexis also said: “At the back we have to play simple and get the ball to them. We worked on this the whole week and we try to improve every single day.

“We know we have to concede less, we are not happy with conceding three today, but it is what it is, we play against really good teams. Maybe we have to defend better but also we know we are dangerous when we attack.”