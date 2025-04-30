Delaps's huge wage demands revealed as Man Utd and Chelsea chase young striker

Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap's wage demands have now been revealed as Manchester United and Chelsea chase his signature.

Delap's release clause dropped from £40m to £30m after their return to the Championship was confirmed at St James' Park on Saturday after their 3-0 defeat to Champions League hopefuls Newcastle United. Several top sides are said to be interested in the 22-year-old who will demand a major pay rise if he does make the move.

As reported by Chronicle Live, it is understood that Delap would be wanting a wage between £120,000 and £150,000 per week should he leave Ipswich Town this summer. This seems more than reasonable for a player after a breakthrough season where he netted 12 goals and provided two assists across 33 top-flight appearances for a newly promoted side.

United, Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur are all hoping to snap him up this summer which means former club Manchester City are almost certainly going to receive a chunk of cash as 20% of any transfer fee will be owed to them. With the likes of United and Spurs set to miss out on European football if they don’t win the Europa League this season, it will be interesting to see if the likes of Newcastle can step up and draw the talented forward away.