Real Madrid midfielder Guler brands Szoboszlai "a joke" after Turkey win

Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler branded Liverpool ace Dominik Szoboszlai a "joke" after helping Turkey defeat Hungary in their Nations League playoff last night.

Going into the tie, Hungary captain Szoboszlai had mocked Guler online, taunting the youngster over the lack of minutes he'd receive with Real Madrid this season.

However, after scoring in Turkey's 3-0 win in Hungary last night, Guler took to social media himself to fire back at the Reds midfielder.

Guler posted a picture of the 3-0 scoreline alongside the comment: 'this guy is a joke. Isn't six goals enough to shut you up?' with a shush emoji.

Turkey defeated Hungary in their playoff 6-0 on aggregate.