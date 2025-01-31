Liverpool manager Slot on Szoboszlai: His intensity is of the highest standards

Liverpool coach Arne Slot praised Dominik Szoboszlai's exceptional work rate and consistency this season.

Slot highlighted his ability to maintain high intensity throughout matches.

Advertisement Advertisement

Slot also noted that Szoboszlai has become more involved in dangerous attacks, contributing with assists and goals.

Slot told reporters: “If he said what you said (that he set the bar too high last season) then I will talk to him today or tomorrow and say at this club you can never set the bar too high because that’s impossible. The bar at this club is on the highest standard and this is where you have to get to. Probably he meant that he played some really good games and in football it is impossible (to maintain totally) because if you play 60 games of a certain level, you can go a bit lower – that’s normal – but not too far. Then we are talking about consistency. This season he has been very consistent in his work-rate, which is the main thing in football that is underestimated sometimes.

“I’ve just highlighted why Bournemouth are doing so well, I think it is one of the reasons why we do so well also. He is not only working hard, if he works hard the intensity he can run at, the intensity he can play duels with, is of the highest standards, even of this level we are playing at. That’s what, for me, stands out with him compared to many others – the ability for him to run in a certain intensity and keep on running.

“I think what he is improving in recent weeks or recent months is that he is more and more involved in dangerous attacks and sometimes giving assists and goals. In the last game, he was involved in two goals. That is something he deserves because he is putting so much work in and his technique is outstanding. I have always felt that it’s a matter of time before he would score goals and give assists because his shot, his touch on the ball… yes, he should set the standards high because he is a player that can definitely reach those standards.”