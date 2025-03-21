Kerkez posts suggestive picture with Szoboszlai as links to Liverpool continue to grow

Bournemouth full-back Milos Kerkez has shared a picture of him and Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszla as transfer links continue to grow.

The Hungary international has caught the eye of several clubs following his development at Bournemouth where he has arguably become the best left-back in the Premier League. The Reds are eyeing a summer move to bolster their defense as Andrew Robertson turns 32 next season and Kerkez looks to be the perfect option.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 21-year-old has attracted attention from Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Real Madrid are among the other heavyweight clubs who are desperate to bring him on board. Arne Slot has already spoken about the young defender and praised his performances earlier this season.

"He’s playing over here, he’s having a great season, as many, many other players are here as well.

Now, fans have named Szoboszlai a footballing agent after his recent post on Instagram shows him and Kerkez while away on international duty with Hungary this week as they attempt to avoid relegation from the top tier of the Nations League. The picture shows them jogging together and smiling which many fans have taken to be them discussing what the future will bring.

Reports state that Liverpool have made initial contact with Bournemouth over Kerkez in an attempt to try and get ahead of the competition but no official bid has been made yet. The Cherries likely won’t let Kerkez leave for less than £40M which Slot’s side should be able to pay considering their lack of activity in recent transfer windows.