Tribal Football
Most Read
HE'S BACK! Pogba suspension ends in less than 24 hours
Marseille coach De Zerbi axes Greenwood in Lens defeat: I need more!
Chelsea to steal away Man Utd midfielder Mainoo after huge wage demands are made
West Ham announce that Antonio will return for Newcastle clash after horror crash

Szoboszlai again heaps praise on Liverpool target Kerkez

Paul Vegas
Szoboszlai again heaps praise on Liverpool target Kerkez
Szoboszlai again heaps praise on Liverpool target KerkezAction Plus
Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has sung the praises of Bournemouth fullback Milos Kerkez.

Szoboszlai's Hungary teammate has long been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kerkez was again impressive in Bournemouth's 2-2 draw at Tottenham, with his cross helping Marcus Tavernier to open the scoring.

After the result, Kerkez celebrated his performance on social media, which led to his Hungary captain Szoboszlai to reply with heart and clapping emojis.

With Liverpool seeking a young left-back for next season, Kerkez is emerging as the priority for the Reds.

 

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueKerkez MilosSzoboszlai DominikLiverpoolBournemouthFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid target Bournemouth's Huijsen as summer target despite £50M release clause
Liverpool target Kerkez makes decision on Bournemouth summer exit
Man City and Liverpool to fight for Bournemouth defender Huijsen this summer