Szoboszlai again heaps praise on Liverpool target Kerkez

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has sung the praises of Bournemouth fullback Milos Kerkez.

Szoboszlai's Hungary teammate has long been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

Kerkez was again impressive in Bournemouth's 2-2 draw at Tottenham, with his cross helping Marcus Tavernier to open the scoring.

After the result, Kerkez celebrated his performance on social media, which led to his Hungary captain Szoboszlai to reply with heart and clapping emojis.

With Liverpool seeking a young left-back for next season, Kerkez is emerging as the priority for the Reds.