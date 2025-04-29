Chelsea and Man United dealt blow in Franco Mastantuono pursuit

River Plate sensation Franco Mastantuono looks set to remain in Argentina beyond the summer transfer window amid interest from Chelsea and Man United.

The 17-year-old is enjoying a breakout season for River Plate, scoring four goals and providing two assists in his 13 games across all competitions.

Advertisement Advertisement

As a result, Mastantuono has been linked with almost every elite European club, with Man United and Chelsea showing the most interest.

River Plate board member Stefano Di Carlo has seemingly confirmed that the youngster will remain at the club, at least until the end of the year.

When asked about Mastantuono’s future and if he will remain at the club beyond the summer, Di Carlo told ESPN’s Sports Centre: “Yes, yes, that’s a certainty already.”

Mastantuono has a release clause of £42 million in his contract with Real Madrid also interested in his services.