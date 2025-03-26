Monchi reveals Real Madrid's Guler would be a perfect match for Emery's Villa

Aston Villa's president of football operations Monchi has revealed that the club considered Real Madrid's Arda Guler in the January transfer window.

Guler arrived in the Spanish capital in the summer of 2023 has started in just 10 of Madrid’s 47 matches during the current campaign. His limited minutes have led to transfer links to several sides as the summer transfer window approaches and now Monchi has praised the Turkish talent who could be on the move in the coming months.

“I know Arda Guler well because he is a player that every sporting director has followed in his development in Turkey. And well, obviously, if he signed with Madrid at the time, it’s because they believed in his potential...

“In January, I thought he was the type of player I typically admire. He's a player who met a series of requirements that could be attractive to Aston Villa because we were looking for a position that is not the same as the one Marco Asensio occupies, but we were more or less looking for that profile.

“Now there are players between the lines who can play as a 10, he can even play on the outside, coming in. But, in the end, we signed Marco.”

Guler’s minutes have been highlighted in a recent feud with Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai who mocked his low minutes for the Spanish side. Monchi understands his lack of game time and knows that the La Liga side will have a plan for him.

“For me, he’s a player I like, obviously. The competition in Madrid is very high and, of course, as I always say, he has to play for Arda Guler. Who do you remove? He (Carlo Ancelotti) can't play with 12.

“The one who understands that best is the coach - Ancelotti. And if he doesn't give him minutes, it’s because he thinks there's another teammate. But to me personally, he seems like a player with very good technical skills, and I also think he has personality.

“He demonstrates this when he plays for the Turkish national team, where he takes on roles that are beyond his age.”