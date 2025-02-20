Liverpool boss Slot admits Nunez "quite down" after glaring Villa miss

Manager Arne Slot revealed that Darwin Nunez was “quite down” in the dressing room after missing a clear chance to put Liverpool ahead against Aston Villa.

The Uruguayan striker fired wide of an open goal from Dominik Szoboszlai’s pass with the game tied at 2-2.

Despite the miss, Liverpool still extended their lead at the top of the table to eight points with the hard-fought draw.

"We've played a few games now, with Plymouth, with Wolves, with Everton, where the game was not open at all, and that sometimes doesn't benefit us," Slot told TNT Sports.

"So you have to play the game as it unfolds., and today we played a team that wanted to play the ball out from the back.

"So we had some very good moments, scored the first goal from a good pressing moment, but we took it the way the game went, and they came back in the final minute (when Donyell Malen shot wide).

"But if you look at the chances we had in the second half to go in front, you can understand there's one person in the dressing room that feels quite down, and you know who it is I think."