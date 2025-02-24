Tribal Football
Liverpool midfielder Szoboszlai admits: Man City had 90% of game
Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai says the players were left pleased after their 2-0 win at Manchester City.

The Hungary international scored in the win, admitting afterwards they had to defend deep to keep City at bay in the second-half.

Szoboszlai said: "We were defending probably 30 metres from our goal but we just gave everything. We knew that was going to happen and it’s part of the game. Sometimes you don’t always have the ball, especially against City away. But as I said, happy to take the three points.

"We have to keep going, it’s going to be a tough game against Newcastle (on Wednesday). 11 more games to go. It never ends so we have to keep calm, we have to keep going, take it game by game and at the end hopefully we’re going to be on the top."

On he and Curtis Jones playing further forward, Szoboszlai added: "That was the plan, we played with two 10s. As Mo (Salah) said, they managed the game almost 90 per cent but at the end the result is for us and we are happy to take the three points home." 

