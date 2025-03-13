Liverpool's Szoboszlai on the EFL Cup final: We're ready to fight and give it everything

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has opened up in a recent interview with the club website ahead of the EFL Cup final against Newcastle United.

Szoboszlai has been sharing stories of last season’s triumphs ahead of the final at Wembley and first reflected on Virgil van Dijk’s winner against Chelsea last season in extra time.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Me and Darwin just said, ‘If he scores now, we run inside.’ We totally forgot about our injuries! But we were really happy.

“Of course, that’s our goal (to retain the trophy). Last year was a little bit tricky. As I said, we had to wait until the really last minute, and I could see they are really tired, so I could feel them.

“But yeah, that’s how we’re going to go there and try to take the trophy.”

This time, Newcastle United stand in the way of Liverpool getting their hands on the trophy after defeating Nottingham Forest, AFC Wimbledon, Chelsea, Brentford and Arsenal in the semi-finals under manager Eddie Howe. The 24-year-old said he is not worried, however and reveals that the whole squad is ready for a fight this Sunday.

“We are ready to fight,” said the No.8. “You never know who is going to play, but it doesn’t matter on our side who is playing in midfield – everybody is ready to fight and everybody is ready to give everything for the team.

“It’s a final, so you go in a different way into the game. But as I said, it doesn’t matter who is playing. The most important (thing) is that everybody’s goal is the same. I know it’s always easy to say if you’re playing to the guys who are not playing so much, ‘Yeah, just focus on the team because the team is the most important’, that’s true.

“But I have been in the situation also and it’s not the easiest way, but you have to keep going, you have to handle it, your time will come. Things change really quickly. Unlucky if somebody gets injured, then you have to step in and then you have to be ready and you have to show yourself. That’s the most important (thing).

“Hopefully that can make us special, that we have the whole squad, the 25 players.”

Liverpool have won 10 EFL Cups throughout their history, two more than any other side and could add an eleventh under manager Arne Slot in his first season. This is one of Slot’s last chances at silverware after crashing out of the Champions League to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, which may fuel their performance on Sunday afternoon.