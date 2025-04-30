Yamal joins Draxler in elite Champions League milestone

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal has joined former Germany winger Julian Draxler in an exclusive Champions League elite group.

By featuring against Inter Milan, the Spain international became just the second player under 18 to start a semi-final in Champions League history at 17 years and 291 days.

The only player to have achieved this feat previously was Draxler, who started for Schalke 04 against Manchester United at Old Trafford in May 2011.

To cap this impressive feat, Yamal reduced the Blaugrana’s deficit against the Serie A giants as the first half at Camp Nou ended 2-2 in the first leg encounter.