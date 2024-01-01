Tribal Football

Isak Alexander
Shearer: Newcastle fans will go mad if Isak sold
Shearer: Newcastle fans will go mad if Isak sold
Chelsea make Jackson swap offer for Newcastle star
Tottenham star Richarlison angered by Newcastle swap claims
Real Sociedad counting on windfall if Newcastle sell Isak
Newcastle inform Chelsea asking price for Isak
Chelsea approach Newcastle for Isak
Isak makes clear Newcastle plans
Walcott backing Arsenal to go for Prem striker signing
Newcastle warned against selling Guimaraes
Isak discusses Newcastle exit talk
Newcastle set price for Isak
Premier League's Young Player of the Year nominations named
Barcelona shopping in England to replace Lewandowski
Newcastle boss Howe happy with victory at Burnley
Redknapp full of praise for Newcastle pair Isak and Gordon
Exclusive: How Newcastle and their Saudi owners will navigate (& beat) transfer spending controls
Understanding 'xG': Haaland Man City surprise; Watkins in elite class at Aston Villa
Newcastle boss Howe delighted hammering Sheffield Utd
Isak waiting on Newcastle contract talks
Newcastle boss Howe warns: Wilson will cost huge money to be replaced
Arsenal readying £160M bid for Isak and Olise
Arsenal to back Arteta for big-money striker signing
Newcastle striker Isak laughs off Shearer claim
Newcastle boss Howe: We were great for Spurs rout
Newcastle attacker Gordon: We surprised Spurs with tactical change
