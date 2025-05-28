Injury forces Alexander Isak to pull out of Sweden squad

Alexander Isak scored on his most recent Sweden appearance in March

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has withdrawn from the Sweden squad ahead of two international friendlies next month as he struggles to shake off a persistent groin problem.

Isak started the Magpies' 1-0 loss to Everton on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday, as results elsewhere ultimately confirmed their UEFA Champions League qualification for next season.

The Swede made little impact during the match, in which he played the full 90 minutes, having been sidelined for the loss to Arsenal a week earlier with a groin problem.

The injury likely played a role in his below par performance, and now it has curtailed his chance of feeaturing for his country in June, as he has withdrawn from Jon Dahl Tomasson's squad.

Sweden will play Hungary away on 6th June, then welcome Algeria to Solna on 10th June, but Isak will not be adding to his 16 goals and 52 caps.

For the second international window in a row, Tomasson does not have a full strength attack to choose from, as Viktor Gyokeres was unavailable for the two friendlies in March. These June matches will be the final chance for the manager to experiment before World Cup qualification begins in September.

To compensate for the loss of Isak, the Blagult have called up Jordan Larsson of FC Copenhagen, and Club Brugge's Gustaf Nilsson.

