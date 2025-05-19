Newcastle manager Howe: I will not make Isak guarantee

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe refused to guarantee that Alexander Isak would be staying over the summer.

After defeat at Arsenal on Sunday, Howe was asked about the status of his striker, who is being linked with the Gunners.

He said: "I never make those guarantees about any player. It's not to do with Alex's future, I'd be foolish to sit here and do anything like that.

"We want to keep our strongest players. I have said that as long as I've sat in this seat.

"We have to keep our strongest players and bring in more good players to make us stronger because of the ambition of the club and everybody connected with it is long-term success, and that's the only way we can try to get that."

