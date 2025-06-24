10 Scandinavian stars who could potentially make big moves this summer

Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting has been linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe

With the transfer window heating up over the summer, there is plenty of speculation where the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak, Christian Eriksen and others will continue their careers. Flashscore has assembled the ten hottest Scandinavian sales objects and rounded up the rumours of their likely transfers.

A rumoured move to the Premier League for Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres took off back in the autumn when his former manager Ruben Amorim moved to Manchester United, and it has only gathered pace since.

Despite United’s continued interest, it is Arsenal who are said to be winning the race for his signature, with some claiming a £70m deal is close to being agreed.

The striker finished second in the race for the European Golden Shoe, scoring 39 goals in 33 Liga Portugal matches this season and 54 goals in all competitions, as Sporting won a league and cup double. The 27-year-old has said he is prepared to wait for a move, no matter how long it takes, though it looks like his patience will not be tested for much longer.

From one tall, Swedish goalscorer whose transfer saga has rumbled on for some time, to another. Newcastle United’s qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League briefly cooled some of the discussion around Alexander Isak’s move away from Tyneside, after much speculation about switches to Arsenal or Chelsea.

However, Premier League champions Liverpool have unexpectedly entered the race in recent days as they look for an upgrade on Darwin Nunez. Isak has kept his cards close to his chest, but after 23 goals in the league this season, there is little doubt the 25-year-old could shine at Anfield.

The biggest hurdle? Newcastle’s asking price, said to be £150m.

One of the big topics circling Scandinavian media these days is Christian Eriksen's future. After a career that has seen him play for Ajax, Tottenham, Inter Milan, Brentford and Manchester United, what is next in store? United have already confirmed that the 33-year-old midfielder will leave Old Trafford this summer, but where will he go?

Eriksen has often been benched this season, but for the Danish national team, he has shown that he hasn't lost his magic touch, even though he doesn't have the same pace as in his prime.

He has ruled out returning to Denmark and has also said that he prefers a challenge away from the English Premier League, so perhaps a return to his former club Ajax looks like a likely destination for the Danish playmaker?

Several readers might be baffled by Kjaergaard's appearance on the list. The 21-year-old midfielder, who is yet to make his debut in the Danish senior national team, has gone under the radar for the last two years as serious injuries have haunted him.

He made an emotional comeback for RB Salzburg when he came on as a substitute in the game against Al-Hilal at the Club World Cup to make his 100th appearance for the club, but there is speculation that he could leave Salzburg.

According to Kicker, Wolfsburg's Danish sporting director Peter Christiansen would be very keen on luring Kjaergaard to devote his future to the Bundesliga club. However, Austrian sources say that it wil take between 20 and 30 million Euros to convince the talent factory to offload the Danish Under-21 international, who is under contract until the summer of 2028, to another club.

Antonio Nusa, who is currently under contract at RB Leipzig, has reportedly attracted plenty of interest from several clubs this summer including Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Everton. No formal offers have been made, but his performances have generated significant transfer speculation, and the Norwegian international is valued at around €45m according to TransferFeed.

Nusa is a young, dynamic, and skilful left winger known for his explosive pace, dribbling skills, and ability to score from distance. His attacking qualities were very evident as he starred as Man of the Match when Norway humiliated Italy at Ullevaal Stadium earlier in the year with a 3-0 win in their World Cup qualifying clash, where Nusa scored himself and provided an assist for Alexander Sorloth.

Brondby's Mathias Kvistgaarden is possibly the hottest current property in the Danish Superliga. Celtic have been tracking him for a couple of years, but West Ham and Frankfurt, who want to fill the void left by Omar Marmoush's move to Manchester City, are also in the mix for his signature.

Kvistgaarden himself has indicated he's ready for a new challenge and a step up from the Danish Superliga, and Brondby reportedly placed a £13.5 million price tag on Kvistgaarden earlier in the year.

He has been instrumental in turning Brondby into a potential Danish title challenger and is recognised for his pace, explosiveness, and calmness in front of the goal. He was also enrolled in the Danish squad for the U21 Euros but did not get much playing time with William Osula and Conrad Harder occupying the attacking spots.

The wealth of attacking options at Jon Dahl Tomasson’s disposal in the Sweden national team has been bolstered in 2025 by Benjamin Nygren, the right-winger who has scored twice since making his Blagult debut in March. He earned a senior call-up after impressing for Nordsjaelland, for whom he notched 20 goal involvements in just 32 appearances this season.

That has piqued the interest of fellow Danish side Copenhagen, but also turned the heads of Celtic and Anderlecht. How many of those rumours turn into anything concrete remains to be seen, but the 23-year-old could have the pick of a few suitors this summer, and the prospect of European football could be the deciding factor.

Bodo/Glimt stunned the football world when they made it all the way to the semi-finals of the Europa League, and their amazing accomplishment was in many ways thanks to the services of skilled playmaker Patrick Berg. Following his impressive season, there have been reports of interest from other clubs, including Celtic and Olympiacos, and it's certainly not unlikely that something could materialise over the summer for the Norwegian international.

Berg, who has been instrumental in helping Bodo/Glimt win four league titles, has stayed all his life with the Arctic club apart from spending eight months at RC Lens two years ago, where he failed to settle properly into the French football culture and subsequently returned to familiar surroundings at Bodo. Berg is, however, too skilled not to pursue another international adventure.

Viktor Froholdt made his debut in the Danish national team in March against Portugal, bearing witness to the progress he has made in central midfield as one of the key profiles behind FC Copenhagen's Danish league title.

Frankfurt currently seem to be leading the race for his signature - Scandinavia to Frankfurt is a well-trodden transfer route in recent years, with Hugo Larsson joining the Bundesliga club from Malmo while Oscar Hojlund swapped Copenhagen for Frankfurt last summer.

Froholdt, who is a tactically skilled player with a great touch and plenty of physical ability, has managed to make 50 appearances this season across the Superliga, the UEFA Conference League, and the Danish cup tournament, and has been fielded for more than 3,200 minutes, impressive statistics for any player.

Another of the newer additions to the Sweden senior squad, Besfort Zeneli has cemented his reputation as one of the finest talents in the Allsvenskan over the past 12 months, which usually suggests offers from bigger leagues are not far away.

The central midfielder’s creative abilities are what has got him noticed; he has four assists for Elfsborg in the league in 2025, following on from two in the UEFA Europa League - both in 1-0 victories - back in the winter.

Having come through the academy at the Boras club, the time looks right for the 22-year-old to make a step up, and no European campaign to look forward to only hinders Elfsborg’s chances of keeping hold of him. Bundesliga newcomers FC Koln are strongly linked.