Newcastle deal for Brentford's Mbeumo "good to go" despite interest from Man Utd

Newcastle United are due to swoop in for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo despite interest from Manchester United.

This is according to The Telegraph, who report that the Magpies have now emerged as major contenders to sign the 25-year-old amid their quest to strengthen their attacking options in this summer's transfer window. The Cameroonian finished the season with 20 goals and seven assists in the Premier League – only Mohammed Salah, Alexander Isak and Erling Haaland scored more and is a top target for a number of clubs such as United.

Reports have indicated that it could take an offer in the region of £50M to steal away Mbuemo in the summer, which is a fair price for a player who has shown consistent quality in the Premier League for several years. As per the report, manager Eddie Howe has been informed that the funding is in place and the pursuit of both players is "good to go” and that the deal could be completed very soon.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ forward Matheus Cunha is United’s primary target this summer and Mbeumo may believe he will be better suited under Howe where game time would come more regularly. Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap and Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokeres is also a target for manager Ruben Amorim who is desperate to improve his front line in the coming months ahead of the new season.