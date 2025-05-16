Howe on Isak's move away from Newcastle: I'd like to think the players are happy here...

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, and manager Eddie Howe has revealed his frustration with the constant reporting.

The summer transfer window threatens to disrupt a Newcastle side that ended a 70-year wait for domestic silverware by lifting the Carabao Cup this season as Isak is consistently linked with a move to the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal. The Magpies head for the Emirates Stadium on Sunday as they face the Gunners who may try to snatch away the Swedish international over the next few months.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking in Friday’s press conference ahead of the clash, Howe believes his club are now a rival for the top sides and does not understand why reports would link the club’s best players to other sides when Newcastle are on top form.

"It is a frustration because I don't see why our players are getting linked here, there and everywhere with other clubs.

"I'd like to think the players are happy here. I'd like to think again that they're seeing us grow and develop into a team that hopefully can compete at the top end of the division.

"We have no divine right to do that, but I think we're going in the right direction, so yes, it's a source of frustration. But I don't let it absorb me, really."

With European football almost secured, Newcastle have a chance at keeping Isak unless his head is turned by managers Mikel Arteta or Arne Slot who may offer him a better chance at silverware next season. Beating Arsenal this weekend could be the turning point in the transfer saga and Isak’s future will be on Howe’s mind heading into the clash in what is a must win game.