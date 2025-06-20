EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool contract offer to tempt Isak

It is no secret that Alexander Isak has been catching admiring glances from Liverpool. But Newcastle United do not want to sell their star striker, so how do the Reds pull off another blockbuster transfer?

Sources say the good impressions of Isak stretch beyond the 23 Premier League goals he scored last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The evolution under Arne Slot means a new profile of forward is needed for the system and his quick, clinical, forward play - combined with an ability to drop deep, combine with midfielders, and bring other players into the game - makes him a natural fit for where they are heading.

Darwin Nunez will be leaving and word from sources close to figures in Anfield’s corridors of power suggest Slot is seeking a forward who can connect the team, not just finish chances.

Liverpool are aware that Newcastle do not want to hear from them this summer but the main reason for optimism is his contract situation that is dragging on.

Newcastle know what they have in Isak, and they know what it is worth in the current market. Internally they talk about Isak as one of the world’s top centre-forwards.

The problem right now? He is not paid like one.

Only Mohamed Salah scored more goals than Isak in the league. Opta by StatsPerform

Isak’s current deal runs to 2028, but despite being their star striker, he is not one of Newcastle’s top earners.

Talks over a new contract initially started over a year ago, but plans for an improved deal stalled by the start of last season.

Negotiations hit a number of hurdles back then - including some disagreement over a potential release clause, sources have indicated.

Right now, the club are coy about the current state of talks - and it is believed that is the case because Newcastle are keeping everything private, to avoid derailing discussions with outside noise.

They need a solution though, or they will lose him.

Isak needs to become Newcastle’s best paid player. Bruno Guimaraes currently leads their wage structure at over £150,000 per week, and it’s believed Isak would need close to £200,000 to commit long-term.

Isak outperformed his xG this season. Opta by StatsPerform

Liverpool are alert to the delay and have been encouraged ahead of the big decision over who will lead their attack next season.

Their interest is genuine. While no formal approach has been made, recruitment staff have discussed Isak, and a mega fee in the region of £120 million is seen as the trigger point for serious talks.

It would be a major outlay, but Liverpool are showing ambition. Florian Wirtz is arriving. Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk have signed new deals. This is a club reshaping itself at the top level - and Isak is a player they believe fits that vision.

Other names like Hugo Ekitike and Victor Osimhen (read more about his transfer situation here) have been considered. But Isak stands out for his Premier League pedigree and tactical versatility.

If Newcastle cannot find common ground soon, Liverpool could pounce.