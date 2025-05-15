Arsenal eye two strikers after setback in Isak pursuit

Arsenal have trimmed their striker shortlist to two, but a move for Alexander Isak is reportedly off the table.

The Gunners have narrowed their striker targets to Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres, per The Independent.

Despite hopes Isak might fancy an Emirates switch, a deal is seen as 'impossible'.

The report adds that Sesko (21) and Gyokeres (26) could be available for £75m or less due to clauses, while Isak would cost north of £100m.