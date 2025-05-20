Wilson on his future at Newcastle: I’d love to leave football before football leaves me

Wilson on his future at Newcastle: I know my worth and I know my value

Striker Callum Wilson is out of contract at the end of the season and he has now opened up about whether he will stay with the club.

The 33-year-old striker hasn't hit the required number of appearances to trigger an automatic one-year extension, which had led many reports to believe that he unwanted by manager Eddie Howe and that his time is up with the Magpies. Speaking on the High Performance Podcast, the England international was asked about his future and he admitted that he may have to leave to find more consistent game time.

“I’m comfortable now. Financially, thankfully, I’m stable so that’s not an issue. I know I’m still able to provide for my family and put food on the table for them.

“I know my worth and I know my value and I’m still so hungry inside that even though I know Alex is scoring goals, I’m still frustrated when the team sheet comes out and I’m not starting so I know I’m not ready to leave football yet.

“I’d love to leave football before football leaves me, I’d never let an injury stop me from playing - I think I’ve been fit now four-and-a-half months but I’ve probably only played 250 or 300 minutes and that side of things are frustrating because you don’t want to last few years on your career to fizzle away from you, especially when you’re worked so hard to get to that point.

“It’s all new for me at the moment but I’m just enjoying life, enjoying football and playing with a smile on my face. What’s meant to be will be.”

Wilson has suffered with frequent injuries and looks a mile away from his old self when fully fit and ready to start under Howe. He started over the absent Alexander Isak against Arsenal on Sunday but he failed to impress and is still waiting on his first Premier League goal of the season.

Leeds United have emerged as a potential suitor for Wilson as his future hangs in the balance and with the Yorkshire side heading for the Premier League next season he may be the perfect signing for the side who will need experience up front to keep them from falling back down.