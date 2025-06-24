Tribal Football
Newcastle ready to make Alexander Isak highest paid player ever
Newcastle are reportedly set to offer Alexander Isak a bumper new deal that will make him the highest paid player in the club's history.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League, ending last season with 23 league goals in his 34 games.

As a result, the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool have started to circle but Newcastle’s qualification for next season’s Champions League makes a deal all but impossible.

Per The Times, Eddie Howe’s side are desperate to keep Isak and build their ambitious project around the Sweden international.

Newcastle are ready to offer a salary beyond £150,000 a week, which would see him earn more than fellow star men Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon.

