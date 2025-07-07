Callum Wilson officially leaves Newcastle United: All good things come to an end...

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has officially left the club after his contract expired this summer.

Wilson started two Premier League games for Newcastle last season as his role in the side under manager Eddie Howe was reduced thanks to excellent performances from striker Alexander Isak.

Speaking after their defeat to Everton, Howe said: “Well, let's wait and see. We're going to sit down and talk with his representatives. What I can say is Callum Wilson is and has been just an incredible footballer for Newcastle, someone who epitomizes the spirit that's got us to where we are.

“Really professional, brave. I mean, to come here and be the number nine in the manner and the moment that he did in the club's history, it was a difficult moment."

Now, the club have confirmed his exit after he reportedly rejected a contract offer last week. The England international waved bye to the club and supporters who have been behind the former Bournemouth striker since he signed for the side in 2020.

“It's time to say goodbye after an unbelievable few years in the Toon.

“Thank you for everything. We stood strong together through the highs and some lows to help the club experience new heights.

“I am so proud to have worn the iconic number 9 shirt and to have added a little more history to it. Scoring at the Gallowgate End really is as special as they say.

“All good things come to an end but there's no doubt Newcastle United will always have a place in mine and my families hearts.

“Thank you for the memories.

“CW9.”

A new striker is high on the list of transfer priorities for Leeds who were promoted to the Premier League last season and Wilson could be the perfect option ahead of the new campaign as manager Daniel Farke considers his options.