Salah equals Henry's record as FWA Footballer of the Year with 90% of the vote

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has been voted Football of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association for the third time after another incredible season.

The Egyptian king is only the second player to win the award three times, matching Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. Salah notched a staggering 90 per cent of votes to win the award as an overwhelming number agreed that the 32-year-old more than deserved the award after a phenomenal season, of which he is top of both the goals and assist tables in the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Salah has scored 33 goals and provided 23 assists across all competitions this season, including 28 goals in the Premier League which his side have already clinched after a 5-1 win over Tottenham. He was previously named Football of the Year in 2018 and 2022 and now in 2025, his consistency is showing as he claims the award once again despite many doubting his ability due to his age.

Salah's Liverpool team-mate Virgil van Dijk was his closest challenger in the voting whilst Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak was third and Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice fourth in the voting. 15 other players received votes but came nowhere near Salah’s majority, these included the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Chris Wood, Ryan Gravenberch, Trent Alexander Arnold, Jacob Murphy, Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer.

The award has now been won 16 times by a Liverpool player, more than any other club and Salah remains the only African player to have ever won the FWA Footballer of the Year award which makes the award even more special.