Liverpool willing to break British record for Newcastle striker Isak

Liverpool chiefs are willing to break the British transfer record for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

Newcastle are desperate to keep hold of Isak this summer, with a Champions League campaign to look forward to this coming season.

However, they will consider parting with the centre-forward for an offer of £150m - which Liverpool are willing to make.

But any move will hinge on next week's reset of the Profit & Sustainability rules, with Liverpool eager to learn if they'll be clear to make a move without trangressing, says the Liverpool Echo.

The Premier League champions have already spent over £215m this summer to bring in Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

Aiding Liverpool in their plans is the imminent sale of Darwin Nunez to Napoli for a mooted £50-60m.

