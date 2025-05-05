Fowler urges Liverpool to sign Watkins if Isak deal fails: He’s a tremendous player

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has suggested that Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins should be the main target if Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is not available.

With current striker Darwin Nunez reportedly set to leave Liverpool this summer as his minutes under manager Arne Slot continue to drop, the Reds are in the market for a new frontman who can consistently deliver goals. Isak has long been a name on their wishlist but his asking price of more than £100M could be too steep for the club despite their lack of spending in recent transfer windows.

Speaking to the I Paper, Fowler weighed in on the subject and suggested that Watkins should be the first target they switch to if a deal cannot be completed for the Swedish international.

"The problem is clubs know that they are potentially on the lookout for a No.9, so the prices will become silly.

"If you look at Isak, he’s going to be £100m plus easily. He’s a wonderful player, but Liverpool may not want to pay that, and they’ll look around.

“You could look at Ollie Watkins. He doesn’t really fit the model in terms of what Liverpool want, given his age (29 years old), but I’d go and get him for a couple of years because he’s a tremendous player and established and experienced in the Premier League.”

Watkins has still managed 22 goal contributions in 35 Premier League appearances this season whilst Isak has 23 goals in 32 games for the Magpies. Both are deadly strikers and there is no doubt that if the Premier League champions do swap Nunez for either one them then their chances of retaining their title next season only increase.