Howe reveals Isak "a chance" for Everton clash: I want another surreal Newcastle experience

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe says Alexander Isak is "a chance" to make Sunday's clash with Everton.

Newcastle host Everton in Sunday's season finale sitting in fourth place along with Chelsea and Aston Villa on 66 points, with Nottingham Forest on 65 points in seventh place.

The Toon need a win at St James' Park to be sure of Champions League qualification and on striker Isak, Howe began this morning: "He's doing OK. He hasn't trained with us yet, but he's made good progress througout the week. The next couple of days will be absolutely crucial to his availability on Sunday. There's a chance.

"We will leave it until tomorrow, but this week he has been training just individually and building up his load. He has been running and feels OK at the moment, but running is one thing and kicking a ball is another."

While ruling out Joelinton, Howe revealed fullback Kieran Trippier could also make the clash.

He said: "A similar situation to Alex. He hasn't trained with us yet. He's had an absence of two, two-and-a-half weeks but has a chance in the next couple of days to build up his load and maybe we will see him train tomorrow. Let's wait and see."

It's been lively this week

On his players' mindset this week, Howe is confident they'll be up for the decisive showdown.

The manager continued: "Training has been lively this week. The lads have been in good spirits. I think they're looking forward to the challenge we face on Sunday and what should be a great atmosphere, a great occasion.

"Hopefully that consistency in performance that we have had for a long time continues. Certainly I know that the desire to do well is there and hopefully we can put it all together.

"I don't think we can ask for any more at this moment. Then, of course, you have to do the difficult part and take the opportunity. It's by no means a given. Everton are in good form, they are difficult to beat. They have not conceded a lot of goals so we know the challenge is a big one.

"They've got threats in their team as well so we're going to need to be focused and concentrate on what we need to do to win the game. Hopefully, then, the crowd can carry us through."

Howe added, "I don't think we can look for any favours from anybody. We have to do our bit and that's going to be the only thing on our minds.

"There will be no talk of other results or other teams. What will be will be in that respect. Afterwards we will see and reflect but for us we know what we have to do."

Seeking another surreal experience

On clinching Champions League qualification, Howe says it would follow on from their achievement of winning the Carabao Cup this season.

And Howe is convinced Newcastle can pull off one of their great campaigns.

He continued: "The whole cup final experience on the day was probably that moment for me. If you're going to plan a day and in your head dream how you want ed the game to go, it would have been that day. The scenes afterwards were very surreal. A very strange feeling but looking back with just so many great memories from that experience.

"I hope there is another one to come and that could potentially be Sunday for us because we shouldn't underestimate the size of the achivement. When you look at all the other clubs that we're fighting and competing with, you sort of realise how special this achievement could be."