Liverpool to break British transfer record twice as they line up bid for Newcastle's Isak

Liverpool are set to bid for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak this month after bringing in Bayern Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz.

The record is currently held by Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo, who moved to West London from Brighton in a £115M deal in 2023. Liverpool are set to beat that record as they prepare a bid for Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz in a deal said to be worth £116M which is reported to be concluded this Friday.

Now, after scoring just five goals in 30 Premier League appearances last season, striker Darwin Nunez is up for sale for around £60M and the funds raised by his departure are said to be used for Isak, who would complete what would be a title-worthy side for next season.

talkSPORT's Alex Crook has hinted that Liverpool could yet break the British transfer record for Isak who is one of the best forwards in Europe of the moment after scoring 27 goals and bagging 6 assists in 42 appearances last season.

"Liverpool are still in the market for another forward," Crook asserts. "Alexander Isak would be their dream target.

"Are they going to pay massive money for him? Newcastle are quoting £150m as their asking price. Possibly - don’t rule it out."

Isak scored the winner as Newcastle pipped Liverpool to the League Cup title in May and will have been on manager Arne Slot’s radar for some time due to his excellent performances with both Newcastle and Sweden in recent years. There is no doubt that the Premier League champions will sign a striker this summer once Nunez departs and Isak may be the perfect fit for what is looking like one of the best Liverpool sides of all time.