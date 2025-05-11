Man City boss Guardiola happy with Haaland performance

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Man City boss Guardiola happy with Haaland performanceAction Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola welcomed Erling Haaland's return for their 0-0 stalemate at Southampton on Saturday.

Haaland played the full 90 after fully recovering from an injury setback in March.

“Today it was massively important to have him with the team,” Guardiola said.

“We have one week to think about it. The truth it’s been five or six weeks off not like Phil (Foden) or Savinho who need two or three sessions. He needs maybe more time.

“He did well to play 97 minutes. I could not expect that much. We need him.”

Premier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautManchester CitySouthampton
