Carlos Volcano
Rooney: Haaland's Man City penalty decision shows why he's not in Ronaldo class
Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney felt Erling Haaland was concerned taking a penalty at Wembley on Saturday.

Trailing 1-0 in the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace, City were awarded a penalty. But after taking the ball, Haaland kissed it and handed it to Omar Marmoush.

The Egyptian subsequently saw his spot-kick saved by Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Reflecting on Haaland's decision, Rooney said on BBC Sport: "Erling Haaland is a world-class forward, but when we are talking about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, there is no way they are giving that ball away.

"That is what separates them two players from Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe and these players. They are selfish and they want to score every game.

"When he misses chances I think you can see it gets to him and it does affect him.

"Maybe the thought of taking a penalty at Wembley might have been too much for him. You never know, he is a human being."

