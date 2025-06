Manchester City star Erling Haaland was left stunned by PSG midfielder Desire Doue last night.

Doue was superb as PSG thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 in Saturday's Champions League final.

Haaland was left impressed by Doue's performance and took to social media to praise the youngster.

Doue scored twice on the night and Haaland posted: "This 19 year old guy makes me feel old it's crazy!"