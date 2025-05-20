Munoz: Why Haaland gave Marmoush FA Cup penalty

Crystal Palace star Daniel Munoz has shared why Erling Haaland gave the FA Cup final penalty to his Manchester City teammate Omar Marmoush.

Tyrick Mitchell fouled Bernardo Silva inside the box, leading to a penalty being awarded to the Citizens.

This gave Pep Guardiola’s team a chance to equalize after Eberechi Eze opened the scoring, but the Egypt international missed the penalty.

"I asked him why he didn’t take the penalty, since he was the team’s top scorer. And he told me that his team-mate was also a good kicker,” Munoz told 10 Sports Colombia.

“So, I told him, 'If you don’t take the penalty, he’ll miss.' And he missed."