Tribal Football
Most Read
Bournemouth suffer Scott injury blow before Manchester City clash
Rooney calls for Man Utd to bring back iconic goalkeeper: I'd sign David de Gea back...
STUNNER! Klopp reaches agreement with Roma
Man Utd in talks to buy TWO new strikers this week

Munoz: Why Haaland gave Marmoush FA Cup penalty

Shina Oludare
Munoz: Why Haaland gave Marmoush FA Cup penalty
Munoz: Why Haaland gave Marmoush FA Cup penaltyAction Plus
Crystal Palace star Daniel Munoz has shared why Erling Haaland gave the FA Cup final penalty to his Manchester City teammate Omar Marmoush.

Tyrick Mitchell fouled Bernardo Silva inside the box, leading to a penalty being awarded to the Citizens.

Advertisement
Advertisement

This gave Pep Guardiola’s team a chance to equalize after Eberechi Eze opened the scoring, but the Egypt international missed the penalty.

"I asked him why he didn’t take the penalty, since he was the team’s top scorer. And he told me that his team-mate was also a good kicker,” Munoz told 10 Sports Colombia.

 “So, I told him, 'If you don’t take the penalty, he’ll miss.' And he missed."

Mentions
FA CupMunoz DanielHaaland Erling BrautMarmoush OmarManchester CityCrystal Palace