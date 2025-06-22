Tribal Football
Alfie makes clear Haaland commitment to Man City

Paul Vegas
Alfie Haaland says son Erling remains happy and committed to Manchester City.

The Norway striker is back and fully fit for the Club World Cup after a difficult 12 months due to injury.

Speaking with Marca, Haaland Snr said: "Real Madrid and Manchester City? I think they are the favourites to win this tournament , the Club World Cup. We are seeing some good matches.

"Yes, I think they are among the favourites."

Then speaking about his son's future, he explains: "He (Erling Haaland) is happy.

"Now he is focused and concentrated on the Club World Cup. My son is very happy at Manchester City. Very happy."

