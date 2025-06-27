Tribal Football
Guardiola delighted for Haaland after goal in Man City CWC triumph

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was left delighted for Erling Haaland after his goal in their Club World Cup win against Juventus.

Haaland's goal was the 300th of his senior career.

“All I can say is congratulations, scoring 300 goals at 24 years old, this is quite good right?” Guardiola said after the 5-2 win.

“Hopefully he can do it, this manager now, his manager was an incredible football player. You are too young, you didn’t see me, but I scored 11 in 11 years, imagine that situation!

“I admire a lot the good strikers.

“I’m so happy for Erling, for his goal again and being involved in the short spaces. It was really good.”

 

