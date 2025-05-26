Haaland on UCL qualification: We are relieved to be there, it has been a difficult season

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has opened up about qualifying for the Champions League and what needs to improve next season.

Ilkay Gundogan’s stunning overhead kick and Erling Haaland’s second-half penalty against Fulham on Sunday afternoon secured City a place in the Champions League for next season much to the relief of the club who have failed on every over front during their campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement

City were targeting an unprecedented fifth successive English league title but have had to settle for a FA Cup final blow and European qualification under manager Pep Guardiola who has had a season to forget. Despite the disappointing year, Haaland opened up on what is needed going forward as the club takes a well earned rest over the next few weeks.

"I mean, you cannot win it (the Premier League) every year. Nobody has ever won it four years in a row. We came third this season, but City have won the Premier League in six out of the past eight years.

"If I was a City fan - which I am - I'm not complaining. I wish we had won it this year as well, but you cannot win it every year. Next year we are going to do everything we can to make it a much better season."

The Norwegian international was also questioned on Pep Guardiola's comments that Champions League qualification is like a title and admitted that he does not quite agree with that sentiment even if the squad if relieved that one goal has been achieved.

"It's not a title feeling but I know what he means and I agree with him. It is really important.

"This club has to play in the Champions League, I have to play in the Champions League, Pep has to manage a team in the Champions League. So it is important and we are relieved to be there because it has been a hard and difficult season."