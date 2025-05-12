Man City ace Erling Haaland opens up on 'catastrophic season'

Erling Haaland has admitted this has been a 'catastrophic season' for Man City, giving his verdict on what has gone wrong for the club.

City have fallen short of challenging for the Premier League title this season but still look set to qualify for next season’s Champions League, sitting in third 65 points from their 36 games.

Haaland, 24, believes his side haven’t had enough ‘hunger’ throughout the season but aims to change that for the 2025-26 campaign.

He said, via The Daily Mail: "You can find excuses in all of this - injuries, many injuries and at bad times - but in the end we haven't been performing well enough. We haven't had the hunger inside of us. I haven't been good enough, I haven't helped the team enough.

"The club has set standards and the bar is so high which means this season is a catastrophic season - that says it all. Next season we need to find something inside our stomach again to attack the season."

The Norway international, who has managed to score 30 goals in his 41 games across all competitions, will doubtless be hoping to end the season on a high as they prepare for an FA Cup final with Crystal Palace on Saturday.