Dias: Man City players determined to win CWC

Ruben Dias says Manchester City's players are determined to win the Club World Cup this summer.

After a trophyless season, City have the chance to end the campaign still triumphant by winning the newly-expanded Club World Cup.

Dias told FIFA's website: "I think it will be very similar to playing in a World Cup with our national teams, that kind of energy. Obviously we know how rare it is to participate in an event like this and it is a special moment.

"It is a prestigious competition and the teams involved make it as big as it can be. The fact that teams from all over the world have a real chance of winning it makes it all the more exciting. We really want to win it.

"Ultimately, you just want to win. Period. But it will be a different challenge, very similar to a classic World Cup for nations, because you will be facing teams from different continents, with completely different ways of seeing the game. The adaptation you will have to make will obviously be a fundamental part of the success."

Haaland makes things easier

Dias was also asked about the influence of a fully fit Erling Haaland on their chances.

He also said: "Well, he's a calm person, like all of us. That's one of our main strengths, but it's how we all connect with each other. And obviously, he makes everything easier on the pitch."

And on what it's like to work under manager Pep Guardiola, Dias added: "What have I learned from him? Consistency. The culture of being consistent. That's the biggest lesson.

"I mean, you can be very good, a lot of people in the world are, but to be that good for that long is something you absolutely have to look at. That, in my opinion, is the real quality."