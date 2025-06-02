Sangare to leave PSG and join Man City for free as he prepares to undergo medical

Paris Saint-Germain forward Mahamadou Sangare is to undergo a medical with Manchester City this week ahead of his summer move to the club.

One of PSG's brightest young talents is about to slip through their net as Sangare prepares to make the switch from Paris to Manchester in the coming weeks. This is reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano who states that the young striker is ready to make the move and will take his medical this week.

“18 year old striker Mahamadou Sangare will undergo a medical with Manchester City.

“He’s set to sign long term deal as Man City strategy is clear, sign and develop top young talents… Sangare leaves PSG on a free transfer to join #MCFC.

“Here we go, confirmed.”

Sangare began training with PSG's first team squad last December but has failed to make an impact on the first team who are flooded with young talent which was evident in the Champions League final when Desire Doue and Senny Mayulu dominated the game. The young striker has been compared to Erling Haaland and Anthony Vivien, chairman of Les Titis de PSG had a lot of praise for the youngster in a recent interview.

"He's a pure centre forward, a real scoring machine," said Anthony Vivien, chairman of Les Titis de PSG, the club's association of young players. "Last year alone, he scored 32 goals in 35 games. He's a rather quiet kid, who talks more when scoring goals than when expressing himself through words. He knows how to get lost in opposing defences, that's his strength. He has a very good reading of the game from deep."

The striker also admitted that he tends to focus on scoring as many goals as possible and can be greedy in front of goal which may be a problem for manager Pep Guardiola.

"I've found my place in front of goal. It's my preferred position," he said. "So even if I don't make assists, the most important thing for a striker is to score goals. As they say, when you're a striker, you have to be selfish. But if I have a partner next to me who is well marked, I prefer to shift him and have him score goals too. It's important."