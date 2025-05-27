Gascoigne suggests Man City players are "bored" of Guardiola's tactics after a poor season

England legend Paul Gascoigne has suggested that Manchester City players have become bored of manager Pep Guardiola's tactics.

Guardiola’s side were of the table at the end of October with no losses in their opening nine games in what seemed like another easy for the title. This was until their Halloween horror show began, which then extended through to the festive period. City managed just one win, three draws and nine defeats in a run of games which would reflect their form for the rest of the campaign.

A serious injury to Ballon d'Or winner Rodri and striker Erling Haaland undoubtedly had a huge impact, but every other top side had similar if not worse injury problems and fared well, such as Arsenal. City's nine losses in the Premier League has equalled their worst tally under Guardiola, and Gascoigne spoke to EsportsInsider about how the disastrous season could be down to boredom.

“They had that bad run. Sometimes the players may think, ‘oh, we're doing the same thing.’ You can get bored playing football. Doing the same thing and training. You listen to the same team talk and stuff like that. That can have an effect on you.”

City will look to in the new FIFA Club World Cup, beginning in June in the United States in what could be a new era under Guardiola especially after Haaland described the season as "horrific" which may prompt him to switch up his tactics to forge a side that can challenge for the title next season.