Gerrard ranks Barcelona legend above Kane, Haaland, and Salah

Steven Gerrard has placed a former Liverpool teammate ahead of Mohamed Salah, Sergio Aguero, and Harry Kane.

The England and Reds legend took part in a head-to-head challenge with a ‘winner stays on’ format, consistently picking Luis Suarez over stars like Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, and Robert Lewandowski.

Advertisement Advertisement

The only player Gerrard ranked above the Uruguayan was Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema.

The retired midfielder’s high praise for Suarez, who starred for Liverpool from 2011 to 2014, speaks volumes about the Inter Miami forward’s exceptional talent.