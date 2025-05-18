Tribal Football
Man City boss Guardiola: Haaland wasn't feeling it

Paul Vegas
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists there was no disappointment with Erling Haaland after he gave up the penalty in Saturday's FA Cup final.

Trailing 1-0 against Crystal Palace, City were awarded a penalty. But after taking the ball, Haaland kissed it and handed it to Omar Marmoush.

The Egyptian subsequently saw his spot-kick saved by Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Guardiola later reflected: "I thought he would want to take it but they didn't speak.

"That moment for the penalty, it's the feeling and how they feel. They decided Omar was ready to take it.

"Omar took a lot of time when the ball was stopped, so it put more pressure on him, and Henderson made a good save."

