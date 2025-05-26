Haaland, Gundogan hail departing City teammate De Bruyne

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland paid tribute to Kevin de Bruyne after their win at Fulham.

The victory clinched City Champions League qualification, which also marked the final game for De Bruyne in a Sky Blue shirt.

Advertisement Advertisement

Haaland told City TV: “It’s been amazing. It’s been an amazing time for me, together with him for three years.

“It’s been a pleasure to see him before I came here as well as a City fan, and we all wish him all the best.

“We all thank him for everything he has done for the Club and all the amazing moments he has been giving us.”

Very lucky to play with De Bruyne

City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan also said: “Exceptional. I feel very lucky, and I’m very grateful that I had the opportunity to share the pitch and dressing room with him.

“He’s one of the most special players that I have played with and that the Premier League has probably ever seen.

“The appreciation from the fans at the Etihad and again here today is fully deserved. He will be missed.

“We wish him in his football career and personal life the best, and we will definitely stay in touch.”