Tribal Football

Alexander-Arnold Trent breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, interviews, injury updates and videos

Alexander-Arnold Trent
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Alexander-Arnold rejects doubts for England captain Kane
Liverpool boss Slot: I have plans for Gakpo and Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool chief Hughes tightlipped on new contract talks
The Regista: Gordon, Trent & Southgate courage - breaking down England's tactical issues
Coady: Henderson, Alexander-Arnold tried everything to convince Bellingham about Liverpool
Liverpool legend Fowler tells Southgate: Trent must play
England coach Southgate turns to Gallagher
Arsenal midfielder Rice blasts: You want to bring Trent down
Keane: England's Alexander-Arnold gamble has failed
Matthew Upson exclusive: Guehi impressive for England; we need more from Foden
Arsenal ace Rice hails England midfield pals Bellingham, Alexander-Arnold
Bellingham slams critics of England teammate Alexander-Arnold
Alexander-Arnold on England's Euros win: Plan was not to lose
England coach Southgate rejects criticism of Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold
Keane: Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold faces being ripped to shreds
Ex-Liverpool star Saunders: Alexander-Arnold best midfield option England has
Big Sam: Klopp FAILED Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool
Ex-Liverpool captain Whelan: England should play Alexander-Arnold in midfield
Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold happy with England win
Man Utd legend Rooney: Mainoo deserves England place ahead of Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold: Let's take the positives from season
Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold: I trust board over Slot choice
Departing Liverpool No2 Lijnders: Alexander-Arnold's f******' right! The b*****d!
Thomas Gronnemark exclusive: Glory with Liverpool; impressed by Brentford; innovating the throw-in
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd name squad for Rosenborg friendly; Hannibal and Mount included
Alexander-Arnold Trent page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Alexander-Arnold Trent - breaking news, exclusive articles, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, injury updates, videos and more. In addition to Alexander-Arnold Trent news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.