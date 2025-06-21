Kane sees US weather as key preparation for 2026 World Cup

England captain Harry Kane says the upcoming heatwave in the United States will be ideal preparation for next year's World Cup after guiding Bayern Munich into the last 16 of the Club World Cup at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Friday.

The 31-year-old scored his first goal of the tournament as the Bundesliga champions overcame a resolute Boca Juniors side to reach the knockouts with one game to spare.

Despite temperatures across the United States set to soar over 40 degrees in the coming days, Kane brushed off any concern and insisted it will be "great experience" as they target World Cup glory next summer.

"It's part and parcel of football, you have to be able to adapt," he said.

"This is great experience for me and some of the other England guys who are going to be playing next year in the World Cup.

"It's something special about these World Cup games, and next year will be the same. When you come off that pitch and you're sweating and you're dripping and you're cramping and you've given everything on the pitch.

"There's a special kind of feeling inside, especially when you win. That's what we had today."

Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold said the stifling conditions during his Real Madrid debut in Miami was "very challenging, very different from England."

Kane said the pair were not in contact, but the weather will be "something we'll talk about in the upcoming (England) camps."

He told Flashscore: "(We'll discuss) how it felt, how we adapted to it and what kind of training methods we used and try and find the best training methods for us in the next year.

"All this is good experience because it's going to be tough next summer without a doubt, and you have to use experiences like tonight to take advantage.

"I feel good," he added. "It is a long season, but I've been doing it now for seven or eight years with very little summer rest. You try and adapt, you try and take different precautions to recover.

"I'm feeling fit, feeling ready, so I'll use this and what worked and what doesn't going into next year."

