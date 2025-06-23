Konate "disappointed" with Liverpool contract offer and could leave in free transfer

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté is reportedly disappointed by the club's recent contract offer as talks continue.

According to The Guardian, the 26-year-old is understood to be disappointed by the structure of Liverpool’s offer, with his representatives believed to be pushing for a higher basic wage which was based on him hitting certain performance targets over the past few seasons.

A deal for Konate is imperative as the likes of Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez are rumoured to be leaving the side this summer whilst the Premier League champions have already lost Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer at the expiry of his contract. Sporting director Richard Hughes squeezed a £10M fee out of Real Madrid ahead of the Club World Cup but that will not be possible for Konate.

The French defender enters the final year of his deal next month and could have his head turned by top clubs such as Madrid who would not blink twice at snapping him up for free next year much like they did with Alexander-Arnold. Recent renewels for both for Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk last season are promising signs but the club must act quick in securing the defenders future.

The Guardian concluded by saying that there is a growing worry among those at Anfield that he will depart for free which would be devastating for fans who will not want a repeat of Alexander-Arnold's move. Reports also state that the club is adamant it won’t be forced into overpaying on a new contract which is a worrying side for a club who often offer less wages than many other elite sides.