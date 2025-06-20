Palace owner Textor ends feud with PSG owner Al-Khelaifi: He liked my cowboy hat!

Crystal Palace owner John Textor claims to have settled the differences with Paris Saint-Germain owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi after a Club World Cup clash.

Textor is also the majority owner of Botafogo, the reigning South American champions who beat the Ligue 1 champions 1-0 during the Club World Cup this week, which was a shocking result. Nottingham Forest striker Igor Jesus’ effort took a slight deflection past Gianluigi Donnarumma, securing the three points which could help knock the Champions League winners out of the tournament.

Advertisement Advertisement

Recently, Textor had a slight feud with Al-Khelaifi in February regarding the Ligue 1 streaming rights deal. “I don’t like models like PSG,” Textor said in his first press conference. “We want to go after them.” He also complained about the club’s Qatari ownership to the BBC in February 2024. “I’m competing with a country, not an owner,” he said. “It’s a model of spending without brakes, without restrictions.”

The Qatari owner called Textor a “cowboy” but the Palace owner hoped to renew their relationship this week and admitted that the two of them got along despite their differences.

"Nasser did some very important things. The unity we have is not fake. There is a crisis in French football and it is important to be together. He is a man with a great knowledge of the game, in France and around it. He has a good sense of humour, he liked my cowboy hat. I told him: 'In real life, I never wear a cowboy hat'. Now we are together for the good of French football and we need it to be like this."

"I didn't play against Nasser tonight. I was sitting on a chair, I wasn't on the pitch. Nasser was sitting on a chair next to me and he wasn't on the pitch. Our Botafogo team beat that team, but I didn't beat Nasser, and Nasser wasn't trying to beat me."