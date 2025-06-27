Alexander-Arnold on Alonso's impressive ability: He has not lost any quality at all

Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has opened up on manager Xabi Alonso and how he has not lost any ability.

The England star made the controversial move to Los Blancos at the start of June after they forked out £10M to secure his services from Liverpool ahead of the Club World Cup. Since then has impressed in the group stage with the most recent game ending in an easy 3-0 win for the La Liga giants against RB Salzburg.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking after the victory, the 26-year-old spoke on the training regime he has been apart of and how Alonso could still start for the side if he wanted.

"When he (Alonso) joins in in training, you can see he has still got high quality, which is amazing to see. I grew up watching him and he has not lost any quality at all," Alexander-Arnold told The Athletic.

"He can still lace them up and get out there and get out there with us if he wanted to. He’s still that good."

Alexander-Arnold admitted to the press postgame that he's still struggling with the language barrier but then explained how Alonso is communicating to him in both Spanish and English so he does not miss a single word of his instructions on and off the pitch. This will be incredibly important to his adaption to the side after spending his entire career at Liverpool, where English was likely the only language he had to use.

“Obviously the way he can adapt to different teams (is impressive),” said Real’s new no.12. “We changed the system in a short space of time (for today) and the way he gets his messages across means it’s very clear and we can understand perfectly what we need to do as individuals and as a team.”