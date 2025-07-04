Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey charged with rape and sexual assault

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The Metropolitan Police Service has released a short statement on the charge, detailing the offences.

“The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police Service to charge a man after a file of evidence was submitted by detectives.

“The Met has issued a charge and requisition to Thomas Partey, 32 (13/06/1992), of Hertfordshire, in connection with the following offences: Five counts of rape, One count of sexual assault.”

Partey's contract with Arsenal ended on Monday after the club decided not to pursue a deal for the midfielder. The Ghanaian international of Hertfordshire, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 5th.

Jaswant Narwal, of the CPS made a statement in what will be a case that attracts a lot of public attention from inside and outside of the footballing world:

“The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised the prosecution of Thomas Partey for multiple counts of rape - after carefully reviewing a comprehensive file of evidence. Our prosecutors have worked closely with officers in the Metropolitan Police who have carried out the investigation, to review the evidence and advise on the appropriate charges.

“We remind everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial. We know there will be significant public interest in this announcement, but it is absolutely vital that there is no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”