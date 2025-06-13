DONE DEAL: Real Madrid sign River Plate star Mastantuono on a 6 year deal

Real Madrid have signed Franco Mastantuono from River Plate on a six-year deal as the La Liga side continues strengthening their side.

Los Blancos have already captured Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen and Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold but manager Xabi Alonso has decided that the club must continue refreshing their side with new talent, as they confirmed the capture of Mastantuono in a statement released on Friday.

“Real Madrid C.F. would like to announce that Franco Mastantuono will join the club for the next six seasons, from 14 August 2025 to 30 June 2031.

“Mastantuono developed in the River Plate youth academy between 2019 and 2024, and was part of the first team in the 2024-2025 season. In February 2024, he became the youngest goal scorer in the history of River Plate, for which he has won an Argentine Super Cup.

“At 17, he is also the youngest player to feature in an official match for Argentina's national team in its history.”

Madrid are understood to have shelled out a fee of €45 million for the youngster who joins Alonso’s squad which will go all out next season after missing out on the Copa del Ray, the Champions League, and La Liga to rivals Barcelona. With legendary midfielder Luka Modric announcing he will leave the side earlier this season, Alonso will hope Mastantuono is a straight replacement and can help the likes of Jude Bellingham dictate the tempo of games next season.